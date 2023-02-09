The Land
Wool prices surge on back of Chinese buying

By Hayley Warden and Simon Chamberlain
February 9 2023 - 4:00pm
AWN's Harold Manttan at a fine wool Merino ram sale at Walcha last week. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

Australian wool growers are having no trouble supplying the ever increasing demand for fine and superfine Merino wool, as retail shoppers around the globe have a desire to step out in their finest apparel.

