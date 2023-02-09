The Land
Karori Merinos sell three quarters of their sale draft despite being faced with 1600mm of rain in the past year.

John Croake, AWN with John Settree and Peter Stewart, Nutrien alongside top buyer Greg Wright, Glencoe and Ed Blomfield, Karori Merinos.

Karori Merinos were just shy of selling three quarters of their sale draft at the stud's 21st annual Merino ram sale on Thursday. The Walcha based stud sold 45 from 62 poll and horned rams to a top of $3750 with an overall average of $1550.

