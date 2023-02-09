Karori Merinos were just shy of selling three quarters of their sale draft at the stud's 21st annual Merino ram sale on Thursday. The Walcha based stud sold 45 from 62 poll and horned rams to a top of $3750 with an overall average of $1550.
Sale results equaled last years top of $3750 but were down on the average of $2303.
The family operated stud of Rob, Katrina, Edward and Karen Blomfield have battled with over 1600mm of rain in the past 12 months which would prove to be difficult for any sheep based operation.
The top priced ram on the day sold to return buyer Greg Wright, Glencoe for $3750. The horned, superfine wool ram registered a 159 fibre production plus, 12.0 yearling clean fleece weight , -2.5 yearling fibre diameter and a 2.4 standard deviation.
Mr Wright purchased 4 rams for the day to average $2,062 and reflected on the entire sale draft being very equal and "not much difference between the best and bottom ram."
"It's hard to say that just one ram is the pick of the whole sale today, you should be putting about 20 in the same category as anyone who bought a ram should be confident they'll do the job." he said
"Theirs always an equal spread of rams at Karori and its very stylish, sound wool."
Just shy off the top price was an equal second highest price of $3500 going to buyers Toulon Pastoral Company, Glanmire and GDM Schaefer, Walcha.
Both buyers only purchasing the 1 ram each to complete their drafts.
Volume buyer Marg McFarland, Walcha purchased 15 rams to a top of $1750 and average of $1316.
Alt Bros Pastoral, Glen Innes purchased 4 rams to average $1437.
Top priced buyer at Karori's sale last year in 2022 Justin Hoad, Uralla only purchased 2 rams this year for a $2000 average.
Karori Merino's stud principal and classer Katrina Blomfield reflected on the "tough year ram sales have had in the New England".
"We were pleased with how we presented the rams today, they had beautiful white, soft wools and plain bodies."
"Despite the fact that we had over 1600mm of rain in the past 12 months we had an solid wool clip and made strong prices for the wool." said Mrs Blomfield.
The sale was covered by AWN and Nutrien, Armidale with reknown stud stock auctioneer John Settree taking bids.
