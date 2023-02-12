For nearly 20 years, Pacifica Boer Goat Stud has been at the forefront of the breed in Australia, but that is about to change.
Principal Tracey Woods and her partner Richard Zidarew are dispersing their beloved Pacifica stud flock and moving from the Central West township of Eugowra to the Gold Coast Hinterlands.
Since 2003, the couple have not only established a stud that has been dominant in the show ring, but also one that contains largely unique genetics.
In the show ring, the stud's accolades include supreme exhibit at Sydney Royal Show three years running (2017, 2018, 2019) with the buck, Pacifica Shangaan PFAFK0100 - a feat unmatched in the breed.
Pacifica has won 15 major awards at Sydney Royal alone, in addition to its many local show champions.
"It is a bit sad to be leaving all this behind, especially after all the work we did to get to where we are today," Ms Woods said.
"But, you don't want to be spending your last breath doing this.
"If there wasn't a health decision to be made, we wouldn't be selling up, because we still enjoy it.
"I'm happy we are leaving this way as we still have a bit of control over where our goats and genetics are going.
"I would hate to see the legacy of Pacifica disappear. So whoever we sell to, we want them to do well with the animals.
"That means a lot to us."
The stud started from humble beginnings on the South Coast when Ms Woods needed something to do after coming through breast cancer.
"I always had big jobs in hospitality and tourism, and when I came out the other end of treatment I needed something to do but I couldn't commit to full-time work," she said.
By chance, when visiting a former colleague, they stumbled across some photographs "of these funny little things with long ears".
"In the end we flew to Western Australia and spent a week with Marie Hohrmann at Amani Boer Goat Stud and just fell in love with them," Ms Woods.
"We came home with 10 does and two bucks."
It was a fortuitous find for the pair that helped kickstart their stud enterprise in the right fashion.
"Amani was one of the foundation studs in Australia," Ms Woods said.
"We had no idea what we were buying. We just thought we were buying goats. Unbeknownst to us, we were buying some of the best genetics in the country.
"Our genetics can be traced back to world renowned South African breeders. It was the ideal way to start our stud."
By 2009, their flock had grown to 100 and the couple packed up and moved to their new farm, the 1000-hectare Inglewood, near Eugowra, from which they have operated ever since.
From its small beginning of just 100, the flock now constists of 700 head.
In a departure from convention, the couple closed their breeding to outside geneitics from outset, developing their own line.
Also, they have only marketed to overseas buyers, there business therefore becoming a specialist in Boer genetic exports, the main markets being Indonesia, Malaysia, Phillipines and the Middle East.
The upcoming March 17 on-farm dispersal sale offers a unique opportunity.
"It is the first time that Pacifica genetics will be available for sale in Australia," Ms Woods said.
"We worked hard to get the strong genetic line we have and wanted to be the only stud with it, so we never sold locally.
"Instead we built a strong export business where we have developed some very good clients who have actively promoted our brand.
"The only issue is I get too attached to the goats and I still can't watch a truck leave!"
