Winning formula coming to an end for Eugowra's Pacifica Boer Goat Stud

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated February 13 2023 - 10:37am, first published 7:00am
Tracey Woods and Richard Zidarew are dispersing Pacifica Boer Goat Stud and moving to the Gold Coast Hinterland. Picture by Denis Howard

For nearly 20 years, Pacifica Boer Goat Stud has been at the forefront of the breed in Australia, but that is about to change.

