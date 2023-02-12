The Land
Grain grower peak bodies no closer to forging closer links

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
February 13 2023 - 6:00am
New GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel and her counterpart at Grain Producers Australia Colin Bettles still have work to do in order for the two groups to forge closer ties.

THE NATION'S two peak grain grower organisations are unlikely to forge closer ties in the immediate future, with simmering tensions between the two groups hindering talks on working closer together.

