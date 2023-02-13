The Land
Henty plans 60 years celebration at 2023 field days

Updated February 14 2023 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
The Henty Farm Machinery Field Day site in 1977, the second year in its new home. Photo: HMFD

Planning is in hand to mark a milestone at the 2023 Henty Machinery Field days with the 60th anniversary celebrations on September 19-21.

