A heifer has reigned supreme in the Angus ring after defeating a total of 36 other exhibits.
Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass, and associate judge Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park Limousin, Tarcutta.
No. of exhibits: 37
Junior champion bull: Hollywood Smokin S57, exhibited by IC and LE Frecklington, Peak Hill.
Reserve junior champion bull: Hollywood Top O' The Morning, exhibited by IC and LE Frecklington, Peak Hill.
Junior champion female: Winchester Abigale S7, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Reserve junior champion female: Summit Bara T53, exhibited by Hayden and Jasmine Green, Uranquinty.
Senior champion bull: Hollywood Redford R30, exhibited by IC and LE Frecklington, Peak Hill.
Senior champion female: Hillview Rosie, exhibited by Daniel Robert Hill, Bungendore.
Reserve senior champion female: Premier Jestress R43, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Grand champion bull: Hollywood Smokin S57, exhibited by IC and LE Frecklington, Peak Hill.
Grand champion female: Winchester Abigale S7, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Supreme exhibit: Winchester Abigale S7, exhibited by Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Pair of bulls under 20 months: IC and LE Frecklington, Peak Hill.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Winchester Livestock, Orange.
Breeders group: IC and LE Frecklington, Peak Hill.
Sires progeny: IC and LE Frecklington, Peak Hill.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.