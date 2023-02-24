About 45 exhibits from 13 exhibitors entered the Hereford ring for judgment by Gerald Spry, Sprys Shorthorns and Angus, Holbrook, and associate Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park Limousin, Tarcutta.
Judge: Gerald Spry, Sprys Shorthorns and Angus, Holbrook, and associate Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park Limousin, Tarcutta.
No. of exhibits: 45
Junior champion bull: JTR Santiago S029, exhibited by JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
Reserve junior champion bull: Kymarney Techno S027, exhibited by Scott Lewington, Uranquinty.
Junior champion female: Shotgun Elsa T001, exhibited by Shotgun Livestock, Cobbity.
Reserve junior champion female: Kanimbla May S067, exhibited by Brett and Emily Keeble, Zeerust, Vic.
Senior champion bull: Llandillo Soldier S42, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon.
Reserve senior champion bull: Kidman Sniper S196, exhibited by Shotgun Livestock, Cobbity.
Senior champion female: Cloverlee Astret R604, exhibited by Cloverlee Poll Herefords, Banniester.
Reserve senior champion female: JTR Cherry R020, exhibited by Helen De Costa, Currawarna.
Grand champion bull: Llandillo Soldier S42, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon.
Grand champion female: Cloverlee Astret R604, exhibited by Cloverlee Poll Herefords, Banniester.
Supreme exhibit: Llandillo Soldier S42, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon.
Pair of bulls under 20 months: JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon.
Breeders group: JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
Sires progeny: JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.
Dams progeny: Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon.
