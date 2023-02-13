The Land
Night out at the movies could be thing of the past without timely investment and support, says Robbie Sefton

By Robbie Sefton
February 14 2023 - 9:00am
Robbie Sefton says scores of cinemas in rural and regional communities across Australia have disappeared in recent decades. Picture by Shutterstock

I have fond memories of the movie theatre in Deniliquin, the rural town where I grew up.

