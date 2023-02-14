The Land
Home/News

New direction for Yanga?

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 15 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The southern wall of the Yanga homestead where the original redgum slabs are still in place. Photo: Andy Millar

Towards the end of 2022, a proposal entitled 'Development of a new Aboriginal joint management model for NSW national parks' was released by the State of NSW and Department of Planning and Environment

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.