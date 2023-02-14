A highlight of today's 30th annual on-property bull sale for Ross and Blake Smith, Glenellerslie Hereford stud, Adelong, was the sale of their 1000th bull.
There was an offering of 40 bulls with 26 being sold to a top price of $13,000 and overall average of $8077.
The top priced bull, Glenellerslie Valentine 2, was bought by Ian Shaw, Galong.
The twenty three month poll son of Doodle Cooma Paymaster 011, weighed 804kg, with a 103sq cm eye muscle area (EMA), eight cm Rump, six cm Rib, 1.5pc intra-muscular fat (IMF) and a scrotal measurement of 42cm.
His December 2022 Hereford Group Breedplan figures indicated +5.7 Birthweight, +19 Milk, +88 600 day growth and +79 Mature cow weight.
His Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) recorded +55 Carcase weight, +5.6 EMA, +1.4 Rib fat, +2.3 Rump fat, +1.2 Yield and +0.1 IMF.
Top price in the Hereford draft was $12,500 paid by Gordon and Irene Moon, Wulgulmerang, Victoria, for Glenellerslie Vitality, the 22 month son of Glenellerslie Selby.
Weighing 790kg, he had an EMA of 108sq cm, 7cm Rump, 6 cm Rib, 3.2pc IMF and 40cm scrotal measurement.
His 2022 Breedplan figures showed +4.4 Birthweight, +19 Milk, +83 600 day growth, and +77 Mature cow weight.
His EBVs recorded +60 Carcase weight, +3.2 EMA, +0.2 Rib fat, +0.6 Rump fat, +0.8 Yield and +0.1 IMF.
Mr Moon liked the bull for his good temperament and 'nice hooded eyes'.
"He is true to type, with good figures and soft rich red skin," he said.
By coincidence, they were also the purchasers of the 1000th bull, Glenellerslie Viking, for $9000.
Buying through AuctionsPlus, the Monaro-based studs Kaludah and Gunyah purchased Glenellerslie Van Helsing, a seventeen month son of Kaludah Haymaker, for $11,500, while long time supporter, Tim Woodgate, Buchan, Vic, paid $11,500 for Glenellerslie Ventriloquist 2.
Glenellerslie Virgina, was bought by the Turner Partnership, Bindi, Vic, for $12,000.
Blake Smith was very pleased with the sale, noting it was the best average the stud has ever achieved.
"Our bulls were well presented and I couldn't be happier, our return clients have got what they wanted," he said. The Helmsman auction was led by Jenni O'Sullivan, Elders stud stock, and settled by Elders Tumut.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
