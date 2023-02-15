The Land
Sir Ravanelli wins $15,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships qualifier at Tuncurry

By Virginia Harvey
February 15 2023 - 2:00pm
This year's Newhaven Park Country Championships are off and running. Sir Ravanelli fought off a strong field of 14 runners to take the series' initial $150,000 Mid North Coast Racing Association event at Tuncurry on Sunday.

