Winner of the ATC Widden Stakes-G3 at her only other start, the Annabel Neasham trained youngster asserted herself into favouritism for the $5 million Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 on March 19. Learning To Fly belongs to the first Australian crop of foals by Coolmore Stud's former shuttler Justify - a US Three-Year-Old Triple Crown winner, and son of short-lived outstanding US sire Scat Daddy.