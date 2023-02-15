The Land
Home/Beef

Holistic grazing set up for Albury farmer

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated February 15 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Wolki runs 50 cows under holistic management at Wolki Farm, near Albury. Photos: Alexandra Bernard

From small things, big things grow, and that's how Jake Wolki's paddock to plate business got started.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.