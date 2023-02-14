HIGHLY regarded 3817 hectare (9432 acre) Central Tablelands NSW property Checkers is expected to make in the plus or minus $30 million range.
To be sold through an expressions of interest close by Inglis Rural Property, the Cargo district property has an estimated carrying capacity of 26,000 to 28,000 dry sheep equivalents.
Checkers is being offered by the Mathieu family, who bought the property 45 year ago after moving from France.
Located 45km south west of Orange, 32km south east of Canowindra and 52km south of Molong, the versatile grazing country features heavy red clay loam and black basalt soils.
Over time the management of Checkers has shifted from a traditional high input commercial grazing enterprise to a regenerative low input sustainable grazing platform to improve drought tolerance of the property.
There is an excellent perennial pasture base comprising of both native and introduced species interspersed with a lightly scattering of box and kurrajong timber.
Checkers has very successfully run both sheep and cattle. The carefully managed property is currently carrying 3500 Merino ewes, 3000 hoggets, 1600 first-cross ewes along with 350 breeding cows plus weaners.
Water is supplied by a network of dams, frontages to Canomodine and Canongle creeks and the Panuara Rivulet as well as a bore.
The property is divided into 64 primary paddocks. There is 130km of new fencing.
Nearly all of the paddocks have at least one dam and/or creek water. The property has never had to be destocked because of a lack of water. The average annual rainfall is 730mm (28 inches).
Structural improvements include a six stand shearing shed, three sets of sheep yards, two sets of steel cattle yards, machinery shed, workshop, stables and 10 silos.
The attractive four bedroom homestead has multiple living areas, modern kitchen and two offices and is set in established gardens. There is also a self-contained, one bedroom flat within the homestead, a modern, three bedroom manager's house plus two staff cottages.
Checkers features a rich natural environment including 800ha of box gum grassy woodlands, which is regarded as being one of the rarest ecological landscapes in eastern Australia. Potential biodiversity credits may be available, subject to approval.
Expressions of interest close with Inglis Rural Property on March 29.
Contact Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, or Jamie Inglis, 0412 064 442, Inglis Rural Property.
