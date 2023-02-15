The Land
Home/News

YavenVale Herefords average $10,925

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top priced bull - Lily and James Pearce, YavenVale, Adelong, buyer Alvio Trovatello, Kyneton, Victoria, Harry Pearce and James Brown, Ray White GTSM, Albury.

When opening the 24th YavenVale Poll Hereford bull on-property sale at Adelong, James Pearce noted 'there is some uncertainty in the cattle market''.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.