YavenVale Herefords average $10,925

When opening the 24th YavenVale Poll Hereford bull on-property sale at Adelong, James Pearce noted 'there is some uncertainty in the cattle market''.
But that was not evident today when James and Nicki Pearce and Pat Pearce offered 138 bulls with 'breed leading EBV's with looks to match.'
Sale summary:
116/138 sold
84pc clearance
$55,000 top price
$10,925 average price
The top priced bull, YavenVale Silverstone S335, was an AI and ET son of Glentrevor Trust N909, and bought by Alvio Trovatello, Glendan Park, Kyneton, Victoria.
Mr Trovatello was taken with his new sire for his 'beautiful muscle pattern' on a 'structurally sound' frame.
"He has a great butt profile and amazing Breedplan EBV's.
"He is also out of a great cow."
The twenty month old homozygous poll sire prospect weighed 760kg with a scrotal measurement of 40cm.
His December 2022 Hereford BREEDPLAN figures indicated -5.0 Gestation Length (GL), +3.6 Birthweight, +103 600 Day, +22 Milk, +4.5 eye muscle area (EMA), +1.1 Rump and +1.4 Intramuscular fat (IMF).
His $ Index Values recorded SSR +$215, NSR +201, SBM +220 and NBT +$180.
Those measurements put the bull in the top five percent for GL and all Indexes, with top ten percent for all growth traits.
Mr Pearce noted in the catalogue, the bull is an 'excellent package', combining 'pedigree, phenotype and performance.'
Interfaced with AuctionsPlus, the sale was settled by Ray White GTSM, Albury, with Brian Leslie the guest auctioneer.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.