A WOMAN has been seriously injured in a quad bike crash at a rural property overnight.
Emergency services were urgently called to a property at Mungindi, north west of Moree, about 7pm on Wednesday.
Paramedics found a woman, aged in her 50s, had suffered limb injuries in the quad bike accident.
The chopper airlifted the woman directly from the property to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further medical attention.
She was in a stable condition at the time, according to a spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
