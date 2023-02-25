Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass, and associate judge Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta.
No. of exhibits: 8
Junior champion bull: WFB Spider Monkey WFBS140, exhibited by the White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Junior champion female: WFB MOO Helena S77, exhibited by White Family Beef and Moorfields, The Lagoon.
Reserve junior champion female: Goonoo Red Ting, exhibited by Sally Prass, Cowra.
Senior champion female: Nuggets Risky Business, exhibited by Nuggets Red Angus, Wagga Wagga.
Reserve senior champion female: Goonoo E16 Red Kiss K24, exhibited by Sally Prass, Cowra.
Grand champion bull: WFB Spider Monkey WFBS140, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Grand champion female: Nuggets Risky Business, exhibited by Nuggets Red Angus, Wagga Wagga.
Supreme exhibit: WFB Spider Monkey WFBS140, exhibited by White Family Beef, The Lagoon.
Breeders group: White Family Beef and Moorefields, The Lagoon.
