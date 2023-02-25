Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass, and associate judge Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta.
No. of exhibits: 10
Junior champion bull: Redrock Prime Time, exhibited by Redrock Corporation, Goulburn.
Reserve junior champion bull: Redrock El Presidente, exhibited by Redrock Corporation, Goulburn.
Junior champion female: The Trap Sophie, exhibited by The Trap Shorthorns, Cudal.
Reserve junior champion female: The Trap Tulip, exhibited by The Trap Shorthorns, Cudal.
Senior champion female: SF Rose Gossip Girl, exhibtied by Tony Starr and Nicole McKenzie, Yass.
Grand champion bull: Redrock Prime Time, exhibited by Redrock Corporation, Goulburn.
Grand champion female: The Trap Sophie, exhibited by The Trap Shorthorns, Cudal.
Supreme exhibit: The Trap Sophie, exhibited by The Trap Shorthorns, Cudal.
Pair of bulls under 20 months: Redrock Corporation, Goulburn.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: Redrock Corporation, Goulburn.
Breeders group: Redrock Corporation, Goulburn.
Sires progeny: Redrock Corporation, Goulburn.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.