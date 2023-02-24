A total of 15 exhibited paraded before judge Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass, with the grand champion female being names supreme.
Judge: Sam Hunter, Agstock, Yass
No. of exhibits: 15
Junior champion bull: Hartfield Salvatore, exhibited by Hartfield Simmental and Limousin, Leppington.
Reserve junior champion bull: Tennysonvale Sage, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh's, Illabo.
Junior champion female: VC Linettee S043, exhibited by TAFE NSW Richmond College.
Reserve junior champion female: Tennysonvale Squidget, exhibited by Tennysonvale Simmental Fleckvieh's, Illabo.
Senior champion bull: Herlo Park Rambo, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa.
Senior champion female: Ausbred Tahitian Pearl, exhibited by International Animal Health, Huntingwood.
Reserve senior champion female: Herlo Park Sabrina, exhibited by Chris and Ashleigh Ickinger, Mulgoa.
Grand champion bull: Hartfield Salvatore, exhibited by Hartfield Simmental and Limousin, Leppington.
Grand champion female: Ausbred Tahitian Pearl, exhibited by International Animal Health, Huntingwood.
Supreme exhibit: Ausbred Tahitian Pearl, exhibited by International Animal Health, Huntingwood.
Pair of heifers under 20 months: TAFE NSW Richmond College.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.