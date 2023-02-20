Eight maiden Merino flocks considered to be the best-of-the-best in the region have the opportunity to compete in the 8th annual Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship.
The ANZ Agribusiness and NSW Stud Merino Breeders championship, which includes the top two flocks from Crookwell, Gunning, Boorowa and Taralga flock ewe competitions, will be held across the regions in a one-day format on Friday March 17.
The top two flocks from Crookwell and Gunning have already been determined.
Crookwell will be represented by the McDonald family, Aberdeen, Laggan, on Carrabungla bloodline and Daniel and Erin Fitzell, Flowerburn, Peelwood, with their Langdene-blood flock.
Gunning will see the Basnett family of Nerragundah, with their Bogo bloodline entry and Scott and Melinda Medway of Mount Pleasant will present their Cooee bloodline ewes.
At this time, the entrants from Boorowa and Taralga are yet to be decided.
Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Secretary Ally Jaffrey said the flock ewe competitions are not just about producers' displaying their best young ewes, conversations almost always surround breeding and management to improve flocks.
"When the judges make their assessment it opens up the conversation to the crowd, including fellow competitors, for feedback and ideas," Ms Jaffrey said.
"Between the open discussions, and farm visits, so much can be learnt.
"Farmers can benchmark their Merino ewes against other competitors as well as hear about the latest sheep industry innovations."
Judges for 2023 are Sally Martin from Sheepmetrix and sheep and wool specialist John McGrath from Ararat, Victoria.
School kids eager to break into the industry from local schools and further afield will be also competing as well as learning about all aspects of Australia's rich agricultural space.
If you want to follow along on the day send an email to stfechampionship@gmail.com to be sent the full schedule.
