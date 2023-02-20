The Land
Home/News

Merino flocks in running for championship

February 20 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 winners:Charlotte Murdoch, ANZ Agribusiness, Will Roberts, Rod Miller, Mick Lisle, (judges) Lianne and Peter Whittaker, Gunning, (winners) and Drew Chapman, president NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association. Photo: Ally Jaffrey

Eight maiden Merino flocks considered to be the best-of-the-best in the region have the opportunity to compete in the 8th annual Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.