A man has died after a single vehicle crash in the state's central west on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.50am on Burrendong Way at Stuart Town, 55 kilometres north of Orange.
There police found a car crashed down an embankment with the driver, believed to be in his 30s, pronounced dead at the scene.
Two female passengers were treated by paramedics at the scene.
One woman, in her 30s, was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition suffering a head injury
The other, in her 20s, was treated for head, arm and abdominal injuries and taken in an ambulance to Orange Hospital in a stable condition.
Police have commenced an investigation into the crash.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
