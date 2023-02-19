The Land
Home/News

One man dead, passengers injured after single-vehicle crash on Burrendong Way near Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

A man has died after a single vehicle crash in the state's central west on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.