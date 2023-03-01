The Cobar Invitational Red and Black Goat sale ran on February 15 featuring vendors, Rangeland Reds, Goodooga, Tilpa Red Goats, Tilpa, Dusty Downs, Hermidale, and Bunnaloo Black Goats, Moama.
Overall, 130 of 164 bucks sold to a top of $5200 to average $1569, and 53 of 54 does sold to $4000 for an average of $1390.
Rangeland Red's Rangeland Mississippi 1025 was the first of two bucks to hit the sale high of $5200, and sold to Prill Park Station, Euston.
The October-21 drop son of Rangeland Darknight 9022 was a single-born buck which weighed 93kg in January.
Mississippi had a birthweight of 4.5 kilograms, 150-day weight of 40kg, 200-day weight of 50kg, and figures of 109.2 for carcase-plus, 1.3 for post weaning weight, 0.29 for post weaning eye muscle depth and a post weaning fat of 0.15.
Prill Park also purchased an additional 38 goats to complete its draft.
The next $5200 equal sale topper was Rangeland Colorado 1235, offered by Rangeland Reds, purchased by Big Ampi Mount Hope Station, Mount Hope.
The single-born son of Rangeland Pyro 9029 was 46kg at 150 days and 57kg at 200 days.
Bunnaloo and Tilpa also offered does which topped at $4000 for Bunnaloo 210138. This black doe was purchased by Shute Bell, Narromine.
The 58.5kg doe was a single-born October 21-drop with a birthweight in the top 5pc for Kidplan.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Russell Cobar and online via AuctionsPlus.
