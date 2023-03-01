The Land
Home/News

Rangeland Red tops Cobar goat sale

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
March 2 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rangeland's Jess Smith, Rob Keuen, Matt Wood, and a Prill Park representative with one of the equal top priced bucks. Picture supplied.

The Cobar Invitational Red and Black Goat sale ran on February 15 featuring vendors, Rangeland Reds, Goodooga, Tilpa Red Goats, Tilpa, Dusty Downs, Hermidale, and Bunnaloo Black Goats, Moama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.