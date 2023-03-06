The Land
Scientist is anxious about the health of our natural river systems

Stephen Burns
Stephen Burns
March 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Matt and Charlie Landos preparing for a day's fishing. Photo: Canberra Times

Through undertaking many investigations into the causes of aquatic animal health disorders, Matt Landos has seen numerous cases where pesticides have played a contributory role and he has taken a special interest in the role of contaminants in impacting fisheries and aquaculture.

