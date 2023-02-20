The Land
Home/News

Quality grazing property sold for $10,047/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A quality New England NSW grazing aggregation has sold at auction for $10,047/acre. Picture - supplied

A HIGHLY productive 342 hectare (846 acre) New England NSW grazing aggregation has sold at auction for $8.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.