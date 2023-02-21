The Land
Home/News

Joining weights for Merino ewes a hot topic

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 21 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Hewitt, Angus Taylor, Scott Medway, Gavin Peaty, Jo Basnett, Campbell Basnett holding the Basnett Memorial Trophy, Bill Schumann, Gunning Showgirl Isla Baird, Damian Hannan. Photo: Matt Hewttt.

The placings in the 2023 ANZ Agribusiness Gunning Flock Ewe Competition were announced last Sunday during the Gunning Show when Campbell and Jo Basnett, Nerragundah, Gunning, were presented with the Basnett Memorial Trophy for first place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.