The placings in the 2023 ANZ Agribusiness Gunning Flock Ewe Competition were announced last Sunday during the Gunning Show when Campbell and Jo Basnett, Nerragundah, Gunning, were presented with the Basnett Memorial Trophy for first place.
Six flocks were entered with the top five exhibiting during the show.
Judged by Jono Merriman, Merrignee and Koonwarra Merino studs, Boorowa, and Simon Flick, Nutrien Wool Specialist, Boorowa, the Basnett's Bogo-blood flock was considered for their evenness of type in wool and body.
"They are a great flock of sheep," Mr Merriman said.
"They have been well classed by Mal Peake and Campbell, who has done a good job on their husbandry.
"Their wool is very good and with a great body shape, they are a productive line of young ewes."
The winning flock of 720 August '22 drop, April-shorn maiden ewes had been classed by Mal Peake at 18pc.
Judged into second place was Bill Schumann's Grass-blood flock which he classed.
Because Mr Schumann will be unable to show his ewes in the Southern Tableland Flock Ewe Competition, the Cooee-blood flock of Scott Medway, Mt Pleasant, Gunning, will be judged.
He presented 110 ewes, May/June '22 drop and July-shorn which he had classed to 18pc.
The People's Choice went to Campbell and Jo Basnett.
The AWN Future Development Award went to Simon and Tam Lanham, Isabai Park, Gunning.
Simon Flick said all the ewes presented were well grown, specifically as it has been a tough past 18 months.
"The very wet conditions, leading to feet problems and worms and too much feed with little nutritional value tested the management," he said.
"The big discussion was about getting the ewes up to a joining weight."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.