This year's Ted Little Memorial Merino Field Day at Trundle held special significance for local sheep producers, marking the 30th anniversary of the event.
That made Cranley and Georgie Gowing's victory all the sweeter.
It was Gowing Partner's fourth win overall and second in a row, with Mr Gowing especially pleased with how his Merino ewes stood up for judging, considering they had 892mm of rain last year, double the annual rainfall.
"Like many people last year, we experienced extremely wet conditions which affected our sheep," he said.
"At one point, our ewes and rams were standing in 50cm of water for 24 hours and they ended up having issues with abscess.
"These ewes since they were shorn have had 900mm of rain on them in 10 and a half months.
"I think they have stood up very nicely and for them to present the way they have is encouraging."
On its property Lowan, Trundle, Gowing Partners displayed 230 of the 380 2021 drop ewes with Darriwell bloodline for the competition.
They featured a lambing percentage of 89 per cent with 33pc culling.
The ewes had 20.8 micron wool and were shorn in April last year, cutting nearly nine kilograms of wool.
"The wool cut was extraordinary," Mr Gowing said.
"I've never experienced anything like it."
Mr Gowing said he was luckier than others in the area when it came to the weather.
"We were lucky here that we didn't have a lot of flooding," he said.
"We still had good feed available throughout the year."
Mr Gowing said it takes time and effort to get the most out of sheep.
"If you are not prepared to spend the time to look after these sheep, you will not get the production. It's as simple as that," he said.
"We've spent 39 years on ram selection from the same stud to get to the stage we are at now."
First time judge Mitch Rubie had good things to say about the Gowing Partners ewes.
"They are deep, they are long and they are wide," he said.
"When you are looking to put wool cut on sheep, you want density, staple length and surface area.
"These sheep tick all three boxes.
"When I looked down the race there was only a small amount of variation which you get in every flock."
Returning judge Warick Kopp was equally impressed by the flock.
"I consider these sheep to be very productive," he said.
"Commercially, I don't think you will find better in the industry.
"They have good bone, they are well structured and they have good width at the back."
Mr Kopp was also impressed with the Gowing wool.
"These sheep are producing a finer micron in high count wool which is what we all want to keep the dirt and the dust out," he said.
"On the whole, they are an amazing type of sheep.
"If you are in the Merino industry it is to cut wool and have lambs.
"If you are cutting nearly nine kilos of wool and lambing at 100pc, I think you are going to be pretty happy."
Matt and Korina Aveyard, Plevna West, Trundle, were runners-up, displaying 560 Plevna bloodline ewes.
The Aveyard ewes featured 20 micron wool, shorn the end of May, and also presented very well considering the Plevna West recorded 971mm of rain in a 475mm annual rainfall area.
The ewes had 103pc lambing with a cull of 35pc.
The culls were kept and joined to Border Leicester rams.
Mr Kopp said he saw improvement in the Plevna West flock.
"I think Matt and Korina have done a wonderful job this year," he said.
"I actually think the flock is even better than the one last year.
"Considering the weather we have all faced, I think that is a very good achievement."
James and Elise Nixon, Leewang, Yarrabandai, finished in third spot, displaying 190 July/August drop Bundemar bloodline ewes.
Shorn in February 2022 as lambs and again in September, cutting 3.8kg fleece and featuring a 20.6 micron, the Nixon ewes had a 104pc lambing percentage and a 39pc cull.
"The ewes had it pretty hard in the wet," Mr Nixon said.
"About 80pc of the farm went underwater.
"We had everything boxed together with the neighbour's cattle on the hills, on about 120 hectares (300 acres).
"The last month they have come up pretty good.
"I nearly didn't want to put them in a month ago, they looked pretty horrible but thankfully they have picked up a bit."
They will be joining 1000 Merino ewes to Merino rams this year but Mr Nixon said they also had plans for their culls.
"We will join 800 Merino ewes to Dorset rams," he said.
Mr Rubie commended the job the Nixons had done with their flock.
"You walk into the yard and straight away you can see they have good wool growing ability," he said.
"They have got the surface and have good length of body.
"It is a credit to James and Elise to put them in the competition, especially considering the trying conditions."
This year's competition included a dual purpose section for the first time with David and Suellen Taylor, Myola, Trundle, awarded the inaugural prize.
The mid-April through to mid-July drop ewes produced a 20 micron fleece when they were shorn in November.
The ewes had a 120pc lambing percentage and are joined in a system with an emphasis on muscle growth and early maturity.
"We have bred for a very long time, trying to produce a Dorper with a Merino fleece," Mr Taylor said.
Bloodlines and pedigree always play an important part in any livestock competition and that is the case for the judges too.
After a number of occasions being a ewe competition associate judge, Mitchell Rubie made his full judging debut at the 30th annual Ted Little Memorial Merino Ewe Competition at Trundle.
Mr Rubie plays a significant role in the Lachlan Merinos stud at Warroo, west of Forbes, where he attributes gaining most of his knowledge to.
After his times as an associate, Mr Rubie was excited to step up into the major role.
"Being an associate judge at Cowra, Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin ewe competitions helped me see how things were run and also what the judges have to look for when running their eye over a flock," he said.
"But I was really excited to move up and judge this event.
"We had five teams from around Trundle and it was a bit like a bowl of fruit with all different types of sheep.
"They have all handled the season really well considering the amount of water that has fallen on their backs."
Mr Rubie said the addition of the dual purpose section was a good way to encourage more entrants.
"We had teams this year entered in the dual purpose flock for teams under three months wool," he said.
"That has brought in some other sheep that haven't been in the trial because of their shearing system and it has been a real encouraging to see."
Commercial profitability was a particular focus for Mr Rubie.
"I've been really emphasising on profitability per sheep," he said.
"I looked at what are the profit drivers in the individuals enterprises and I was trying to encourage them on where they can move forward in their breeding systems.
"I was really encouraging them to pick the most profitable sheep possible."
Mr Rubie had the benefit of being paired with experienced ewe competition judge, Warick Kopp.
Mr Kopp said Mr Rubie was a good foil for his judging style.
"We agreed on many things but differed on others which made for good discussions," Mr Kopp said.
"It makes you look from another perspective which can be a good thing."
