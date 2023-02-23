The Land
Back-to-back Ted Little Memorial Merino ewe competition wins for Trundle's Gowing Partners

By Denis Howard
February 24 2023 - 6:00am
The 30th annual The Ted Little Memorial Merino Ewe Competition was won by Gowing Partners. The winning flock is pictured here with classer Russell Jones and Cranley Gowing. Picture by Denis Howard

This year's Ted Little Memorial Merino Field Day at Trundle held special significance for local sheep producers, marking the 30th anniversary of the event.

