Only a few days remain until applications will close for Local Land Services' cacti control coordinator position, with the deadline falling on Sunday, 26 February.
The position was announced as part of the government's pledge of $2.6 million in December to continue the state's response to Hudson pear until 2027.
This funding will include continuing chemical and biological control methods, overseen by Local Land Services staff, working hand-in-hand with landholders.
A spokesman for the LLS said contracts are already in place between North West Local Land Services and Castlereagh Macquarie County Council to deliver a Hudson pear spraying program. The program will deploy spraying contractors around core infestation areas and provide aerial inspections to map how far Hudson pear has spread.
The spokesman said that registered chemicals are currently being sourced and will be available to landholders to manage new outbreaks and maintain containment lines.
The government will continue to support the breeding and supply of the Cochineal beetle at the Lightning Ridge Cochineal mass-rearing facility that Castlereagh Macquarie County Council operates.
Recruitment for an LLS biosecurity field officer will begin in March.
More information on the cacti control coordinator can be found at: https://www.lls.nsw.gov.au/regions/north-west/key-projects/hudson-pear-control-program
