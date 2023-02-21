Injemira Whiteface topped at $75,000

The Whiteface breed is proving to be perfectly suited to the grass fed beef industry, which Marc Greening, Injemira Beef Genetics, Ladysmith, said is currently the jewel of the Australian beef industry.
And that was confirmed today when Mr Greening offered 90 bulls, which realised a top price of $75,000 and an average price of $14,231 for the 82 sold.
"We are looking for consistency of type and consistency throughout the whole catalogue," he said.
The top priced bull, a homozygous poll son of Bowen Patriarch P017, and was described as a 'meat machine', with an outstanding carcase shape and strong topline.
Purchased by Grace Elsom, who with her sister Emily breeds 20 females in their Emigrace Poll Hereford stud, Macarthur, Victoria, was the buyer of the top priced bull last year.
"We use all Injermira-bred bulls in our stud and are focused on breeding commercially productive bulls," she said.
"He stood out with his big carcase and good EBV's, and was homozygous poll."
Ms Elsom said her commercial herd of around 270 females have all been genetically dehorned.
Second top price at $70,000 was paid for Injermira Kickstart P093 S013 (AI) (PP) by ABS, Bundoora, Victoria, represented by Annie Pumpa, and Harry Comley, Ardno Performance Livestock, Mt Gambier, SA.
Mr Comley said their new sire was attractive for his soft skin and carcase.
"He is well put together and we like the Kickstart genetic line," he said.
"He is a heifer suited bull with low birthweight."
A feature was the offering of 146 Injemira-blood females which sold to $3220 and averaged $$2843.
The top priced pen of 16 22 month heifers PTIC to a brother of the $160,000 Injemira Robert Redford, and bred on Mahkwallok East, where bought through AuctionsPlus by client of Ray White, Casino.
The sale, interfaced with AuctionsPlus was settled by Elders, Holbrook, with Paul Dooley auctioneer for the bull sale, and Brett Shea taking the gavel for the female sale.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
