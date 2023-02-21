The Land
Injemira Whiteface topped at $75,000

By Stephen Burns
Updated February 21 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 4:00pm
Marc Greening, Injermira Beef Genetics, Ladysmith, with the top priced bull Injermira Patriarch S042 (PP) purchased by Grace Elsom, Emigrace Poll Herefords, Macarthur, Victoria.

The Whiteface breed is proving to be perfectly suited to the grass fed beef industry, which Marc Greening, Injemira Beef Genetics, Ladysmith, said is currently the jewel of the Australian beef industry.

