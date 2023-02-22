The Land
Merino results at the Crookwell Show| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 22 2023 - 11:00am
Winner - Casper and Gavin McDonald, Aberdeen, Laggan, with their trophies. Photo: supplied

The Carrabungla-blood flock bred by Casper McDonald and his father Gavin, Aberdeen, Laggan, was presented with the winners sash and trophy for the 2023 ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition, last Saturday during the 2023 Crookwell AP&H Show.

