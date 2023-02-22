Merino results at the Crookwell Show| Photos

The Carrabungla-blood flock bred by Casper McDonald and his father Gavin, Aberdeen, Laggan, was presented with the winners sash and trophy for the 2023 ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell Flock Ewe Competition, last Saturday during the 2023 Crookwell AP&H Show.
In second place was the Langdene-blood flock bred by Daniel and Erin Fitzell, Flowerburn, Peelwood.
They will compete in the Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Competition on 17 March.
In other livestock events, the grand champion fleece was exhibited by Thalabah Merino stud, Laggan, by the Frost and Williams families.
The fine wool fleece from a hogget ewe measured 17 micron. It weighed 8.3 kilograms (skirted) and had a yield of 73pc. Judge Cassie Bale, AWN, Goulburn, said the fleece was exceptional.
Out of 100 possible points, it claimed 92 points with a 10 out of 10 for soundness and 9 out of 10 for trueness to type, uniformity of length, handle, colour and character and style.
The fleece will compete in the Country Show Champion Class, during the Royal Sydney Show.
In the Merino sheep section Richard Chalker of Lach River, Darbys Falls, paraded the grand champion ram exhibit with their medium wool ram; Thalabah showed reserve grand ram with their fine medium wool champion and Hollow Mount, Bigga, claimed the grand champion Merino ewe with Geoff Rayner, Pomanara, Sallys Flat, showed the reserve grand ewe.
Judge was Aaron Granger, Rogara Poll Merino stud, Goulburn.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
