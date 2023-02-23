The flooding along the Lachlan River attracted a lot of attention pre-Christmas for the havoc they caused residents in the valley.
But what about the farmers whose very livelihood was imperilled?
In partnership with his parents, Trevor and Margaret, Anthony Smith is the third generation of his family to farm Amaroo and Pine Park, west of Forbes, and with his wife Melissa, they run an extensive cropping program, along with first-cross ewes and a dedicated Lucerne hay program.
About 80pc of the 1600ha aggregation went under water, but Mr Smith said they were lucky to have a few hills on Pine Park where they moved their stock.
"We lost fences, but unlike those at Eugowra, we had some warning to move our sheep and put banks around our hay sheds," he said.
"At the moment we have some feed but no fences, so all of our ewes and lambs are being fed in containment yards.
"And we are holding most of our hay for our own use."
Mr Smith said the extent of the flood still caught them by how high the river rose.
"We lost all of our crops over about 800ha but were able to save our house and sheds," he said.
"Another inch and they would have gone under."
Prior to the flooding, Mr Smith said it had been a difficult spring in which to make hay, which accounts for the very low reserves of new season hay on his place.
"Because it was too cold, there wasn't a very big window to cut and cure the Lucerne," he said.
"And all of our Lucerne pastures were flooded so we will have to resow the whole lot.
"But getting enough seed will be a problem."
Mr Smith normally grows his own seed, but with many farmers along the valley in the same position, future supplies of seed will be a big problem.
"It will take many years before we recover," he said.
"Besides our pastures, we have to replace fences, and the input costs on last years cereal crops was so high, it will a long time to recoup those losses."
The only Lucerne hay the Smith's have available is a year old, and although the quality is still good, they are only allowing some sales to regular customers.
"We are also holding some back for own use until the oat and grazing wheat crops start growing."
Meanwhile, they have planted 80ha of forage sorghum and are irrigating that crop to make hay.
"Fortunately, we have irrigation water and it is now quite hot, so we should be able to bale a good amount," Mr Smith said.
"Hopefully, that will satisfy our feedlot customers, and with a second growth, there might be some sheep feed."
Despite all that has happened to them, both Melissa and Anthony Smith are positive and planning on recovery.
