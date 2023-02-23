Thanks to his passion for regional and rural journalism, Lachlan Sands has been announced as the RAS Foundation's 2023 JB Fairfax Award for Rural and Regional Journalism and Communications recipient.
The fourth-year student, who originally hails from Emerald, Queensland, is completing a Bachelor of Journalism (Honours) at the University of Queensland while working in the federal public service in Canberra.
Lachlan has previously completed a Bachelor of Politics, Philosophy and Economics and had roles within government as a policy and education officer.
He hopes to transition into a career in rural journalism, agricultural policy, or policy communication.
Lachlan said the scholarship would assist him financially and play an important role in helping him achieve his career aspirations.
"I'm over the moon to receive this award; there have been some pretty impressive previous winners, and I'm humbled to be included," he said.
Lachlan was attracted to journalism because of the ability to meet people from all walks of life and as a way of sharing people's stories.
"I like to think of writing a story as a bit like a puzzle: getting all the pieces into just the right order so that you end up with the best possible picture," he said.
"I love that process aspect of it too."
Lachlan believes rural reporting remains the heart of many rural and regional communities.
"I grew up in these communities and saw firsthand how important rural reporting is for people's livelihoods and a sense of connection," he said.
"There is still a strong appetite for quality journalism that serves those communities' specific needs and interests."
Created to support the next generation of rural voices within journalism and communications, the award includes a $10,000 cash scholarship to pursue further learning and three internship opportunities with The Land newspaper, ABC in their Brisbane newsroom, and as part of the Sydney Royal Easter Show media team.
"While I have greatly enjoyed my studies and the skills I have developed, I know there is no replacement for learning on the job, and that is what makes this scholarship so valuable to me," Lachlan said.
RASF manager Cecilia Logan said the award offered journalism and communications students a foot in the door.
"The RAS Foundation recognises the importance of regional and rural communications and supporting the next generation of rural voices through the JB Fairfax Award for Regional and Rural Journalism and Communications.
"Throughout the application process, Lachlan demonstrated a strong passion and drive to be that voice for the community, and we look forward to helping him achieve this goal."
