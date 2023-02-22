About 120 young beef enthusiasts made their way through the ring at Canberra Royal show for the schools paraders competition.
Under the eye of Annika Wynberg, Right Time Farms, Cowra, Riverina Anglican College's year 11 student Georgia Thompson, Wagga Wagga, came out on top beating the under 12 champion Will Tindal, 12-14 champion Oscar McRae, and 17-18 champion Charlotte Dendy.
Being the first major win for Miss Thompson, she said has been showing cattle for four years with this being the second Canberra Royal she had attended.
She said the win felt "pretty good" after leading an Angus steer from her school.
Aiming to complete year 12 and the HSC, Miss Thompson said she would like to head up north and work on a station but would see where her showing took her.
"I will see if there is a better opportunity from showing," she said.
Miss Thompson had qualified for the RAS/ASC Beef Cattle Paraders' Competition for this year's Sydney Royal and also for the Merino Fleece and Grain young judges competitions.
Judge Annika Wynberg said she caught her eye when she first came in to the ring for her heat.
"She profiled her animal and everything was natural, she didn't force anything and it was just overall the most balanced and complete handler," Mrs Wynberg said.
"Earlier on in the day, she didn't profile her animal but she obviously listened and did at the end. Her ability to improve from the first to the last time I saw her was what got her up there," she said.
Results:
Judge: Annika Wynberg, Right Time Farms, Cowra.
Under 12 champion: Will Tindal, Wagga Wagga.
12-14 champion: Oscar McRae, Coonamble High school.
15-16 champion: Georgia Thompson, Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Wagga.
17-18 champion: Charlotte Dendy, Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Wagga.
