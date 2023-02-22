The Land
Canberra Royal 2023: School paraders win for Georgia Thompson

By Kate Loudon
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:52pm, first published 8:00pm
Grand champion school parader Georgia Thompson, Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Wagga, judge Annika Wynberg, Right Time Farms, Cowra, and sponsor Skye Hubbard, Shotgun Livestock, Camden. Picture by Kate Loudon

About 120 young beef enthusiasts made their way through the ring at Canberra Royal show for the schools paraders competition.

