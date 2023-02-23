A STEER destined for Sydney Royal has been awarded the first ever supreme steer/heifer at Canberra Royal 2023.
The Limousin steer, Sheraton Vision T8, exhibited by St Johns College Dubbo, was out of Mandayen Vision L156 and a Green Acre's Limousin cow.
The steer, 475kg, was awarded first place in the 441-500kg class in the led purebred steers (non kill) before going onto champion led purebred (non-kill) and finally supreme steer.
Judge Bryce Whale, Glen William, said the steer felt lower in the hindquarter which put it above the second steer in its class.
"It is adequately covered and a really good balanced steer," he said.
Mr Whale said said he appreciated the strength of spine and depth.
Associate judge Hamish Maclure, Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta, said the steers was very thick in the top and carried a bit more in the hindquarter which put it on top in the end.
St Johns College Dubbo's agriculture teacher Ben Toll said he was a quiet steer and they liked his production efficiency.
"Mr Ron Unsworth described him as an excellent example of a modern exhibition steer with a genuine focus on production efficiency and I think that summed him up nicely," he said.
Mr Toll said the steer will be entered in the middleweight class at Sydney Royal and will have been on a custom feed mix, known as the famous 'rocket fuel' for 108 days by then.
St. Johns had a clean sweep in the purebred steers (non-kill) with the Limousin Sheraton Vision T5, awarded reserve.
Mr Whale said the steer was very similar type to the champion and had good softness.
Limousin Steer Winton, exhibited by Coonamble High School, was awarded champion of led steers.
The steer was awarded first place in the heavyweight class with a weight of 475kg and was described by Mr Whale to be a really good all-round steer.
"It has tremendous length of shape with good muscle and fat," he said.
Reserve champion was awarded to CHS Star, exhibited by Crookwell High School.
The Limousin steer, 500kg, was described as a very powerful steer and was adequately covered.
Champion led steers: Winton exhibited by Coonamble High School.
Reserve led steers: CHS Star exhibited by Crookwell High School.
Middleweight: First: Curlew exhibited by Coonamble High School. Second: Adele exhibited by Braidwood Central School. Third: Lily exhibited by Narooma High School.
Heavyweight: First: Winton, exhibited by Coonamble High School. Second: CHS Star exhibited by Crookwell High School. Third: Dalby 2 exhibited by Coonamble High School.
Export: First: Gympie exhibited by Coonamble High School. Second: Isa exhibited by Coonamble High School. Third: Licorice exhibited by Greg Manson.
Champion led purebred steers (non kill): Sheraton Vision T8 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo.
Reserve led purebred steers (non kill): Sheraton Vision T5 exhibited by St. Johns College, Dubbo.
250-340kg:
First: CHS April exhibited by Crookwell High School. Second: Marida Nitro exhibited by Narooma High School.
341-440kg:
First: Sarana Vision T4 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo. Second: Sheraton Vision T12 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo. Third: Marida Pete exhibited by Narooma High School.
441-550kg:
First: Sheraton Vision T8 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo. Second: Sheraton Vision T5 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo. Third: Sheraton Vision T7 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo.
551kg-600kg:
First: Sheraton X Factor exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo. Second: Sarana Vision S54 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo. Third: Sheraton Mandate T10 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo.
Supreme champion steer: Sheraton Vision T8 exhibited by St. Johns College Dubbo.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
