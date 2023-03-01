Poll Dorset rams sold to $2600 and averaged $1767 for a 100 per cent clearance at the 21st Palana stud sale held at the Guyra Showgrounds.
Stud principal Keith Loosemore said he was pleased with the result, with buyers coming mainly from the Northern Tablelands, Goondiwindi, Queensland and Gravesend.
Mr Loosemore said the rams were presented in excellent order despite the season drying off rapidly in recent weeks and were accompanied by a wide range of data, including eye muscle area (EMA) fat cover and intermuscular fat content (IMF) or marbling details.
Mr Loosemore said 19 stud ewes sold to a top price of $950 per head, averaging $719.
The buyer of the top-priced ram was Evan Dunn, Wendouree Grazing, Walcha with the triplet son of Gooramma 50-19 that tipped the scales at 121 kilograms. The ram had an EMA of 42.91 square centimetres and an IMF index of 3.5. Wendouree Grazing bought four rams averaging $2200.
Campbell Rural Trading, Guyra, was a volume buyer with eight rams topping at $2000, twice, for an average of $1650. Both of the $2000 rams were twins. One sired by Palana 107-20 tipped the scales at 119.5kg and had an EMA of 39.93sq/cm, while the other was sired by Gooramma 50-19. It had an EMA of 38.76sq/cm and a body weight of 113.5kg.
James Gilmour, Yarran Vale, Bukkulla bought the top-priced ewe at $950, a twin daughter of Palana 127-20 that weighed 91.5kg and had an IMF grading index of 4+, with an EMA of 29.78sq/cm. Mr Gilmour also paid $875 for a twin daughter of Palana 19-19 that weighed 87kg and with an EMA of 30.36sq/cm.
JA and DA Every, Silent Grove, Ben Lomond, bought three rams to $2200, twice, and averaging $2000. The two top-priced rams were sired by Palana 107.20 and weighed 113kg and 129kg, respectively. Both had some of the leading EMAs in the catalogue, with 43.85sq/cm and 44.45sq/cm. Westbrook Pastoral Company, Youri, Guyra bought five rams to $2000, averaging $1820. Their top-priced choice was sired by Palana 107-20, weighed 108kg and had an EMA of 40.39sq/cm. ID and M Sole, Avoncliffe, Guyra bought three rams to $2200, twice averaging $1866, while LM and NF Sole, Avoncliffe, Guyra bought two rams averaging $2000. The Ballinger Partnership, Delungra, with two rams averaging $2000.
Another volume buyer was KM Herden, Fairfield, Middlebrook Road, Scone, with seven ewes to $725, twice, for an average of $671. The two top-priced ewes were sired by Gooramma 50-19 and Palana 127-20.
The selling agents were Elders Armidale and Guyra, with Lincoln McKinlay, the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.