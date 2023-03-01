JA and DA Every, Silent Grove, Ben Lomond, bought three rams to $2200, twice, and averaging $2000. The two top-priced rams were sired by Palana 107.20 and weighed 113kg and 129kg, respectively. Both had some of the leading EMAs in the catalogue, with 43.85sq/cm and 44.45sq/cm. Westbrook Pastoral Company, Youri, Guyra bought five rams to $2000, averaging $1820. Their top-priced choice was sired by Palana 107-20, weighed 108kg and had an EMA of 40.39sq/cm. ID and M Sole, Avoncliffe, Guyra bought three rams to $2200, twice averaging $1866, while LM and NF Sole, Avoncliffe, Guyra bought two rams averaging $2000. The Ballinger Partnership, Delungra, with two rams averaging $2000.