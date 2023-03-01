The Land
Home/News

Topping at $2600, 49 Palana Poll Dorset rams averaged 1767 for 100pc clearance

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
March 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evan Dunn, Walcha, Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Keith Loosemore, and Elders Craig Waters. Picture supplied

Poll Dorset rams sold to $2600 and averaged $1767 for a 100 per cent clearance at the 21st Palana stud sale held at the Guyra Showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.