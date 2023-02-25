The buyer of both the $13,500 top-priced Dorper ram and $5000 top-priced White Dorper ram at the 2023 BreedElite Eastern Region Dorper and White Dorper Sale at Dubbo on Friday were the same bidder.
Clayton Mack, Macks Dorpers and White Dorpers, Inglestone, Qld, snapped up some quality stock to kick off his stud, mainly to breed some quality rams to lift the value of his commercial flock, which includes just over 2000 ewes.
Mr Mack runs the sheep with his father, David, who has previously also run a Dorper stud as well as being a former Queensland breed president.
Clayton said the aim was to get more value from their limited area of 1012 hectares where the sheep were run by lifting the flock's quality.
They sell their lambs as grass or grain finished over the hooks to Thomas Foods International, Tamworth, as well as buying lambs from western Queensland and western NSW to finish through their feedlot.
Mr Mack said the Dorpers had been "top performers" in the feedlot.
In other news:
Their sale topper, Winrae 225221, was a March 2022-drop son of Winrae Thor, weighed 91.5 kilograms, with a 36 millimetre eye muscle depth, 10mm fat depth, was classed a type 4, and offered by the Pagett family, Winrae Dorpers, Bundarra.
"We like his balance, that was the main thing, and his growth for a 12-month-old ram," Mr Mack said.
Among their Dorper draft was also Winrae 225275 for which they paid $5500.
The February 2022-drop type 4 ram weighed 103kg with a 36mm EMD and 10mm of fat.
The Macks also bought the $5000 top-priced White Dorper ram, Youlden Valley 210026, a May 2021-drop type 4 son of Nomuula Grunt that weighed 107.5kg with a 42mm EMD and 6.5mm of fat.
Thomas Youlden, Youlden Valley stud, Cargo, said he had retained semen and also had used the ram in his stud.
The ram had only come out of his joining mob in January and had lambs due in April.
Mr Youlden said his sire, Grunt, had sired last year's top-priced White Dorper ram at the Eastern Region sale as well as the $18,000 2022 national show junior champion ram.
The second top-priced White Dorper ram at $4250 was another Grunt son, also from Youlden Valley and also sold to Macks Dorpers.
The ram, Youlden Valley 210067, was a May 2021-drop type 4 that weighed 107kg with a 46.5mm EMD and 7mm of fat.
The Macks took three White Dorper rams to average $3583, plus six Dorper rams to average $4033, the majority of these rams being bought for their commercial flock.
Mark Gett's Whynot stud, Narrabri, sold Whynot 210106 for $4600 to N.D. and A.J. Courtney, Yarrawonga, Vic.
This was one of three Dorper rams the Coutneys bought to average $2400.
The June 2021-drop, type 4, $4600 ram was by Global Dorpers 180037 and weighed 104kg.
Red Rock Dorpers, Keith, SA, also paid $4500 for Bulmar 220424, offered by Bulmar Dorpers, Spring Hill.
The January 2022-drop, type 4 ram weighed 87kg, with a 39mm EMD and 6mm of fat.
In the ewes, Winrae offered the eventual top-priced lot, the $5000 Winrae 215134, which was the second last lot of the sale.
This was one of two ewes bought by Wendy Eisentrager, Warwick, Qld, to form a new stud.
She paid $1000 for the second ewe, Winrae 215012.
Her $5000 ewe, a type 5, was by Winrae Thor and scanned in lamb with twins to Winrae Loki and her $1000 ewe was by Tuckeroo Stud 170133 and SIL with a single to Loki.
Ms Eisentrager, who's stud is called Eisentrager Dorpers, had previously competed Australian Stock Horses but sold those two years ago.
She had also bred commercial Dorpers, which she had also sold, but had found she was "all work and no play" so is kicking off a Dorper stud.
She was yet to work out her breeding plans, but will be taking her two new ewes to Warwick Show in March, after which they will lamb and then be shown with their lambs at foot at Brisbane Royal Show.
The top-priced White Dorper ewe at $1000 was WD176 210130 from Susan and Ian Law, Matchless stud, Peak Hill.
The type 5 ewe was full Matchless breeding, including being by Matchless 180211, and was one of three ewes bought at auction by AJ O'Brien, Dubbo, to average $867.
All up, 18 White Dorper rams sold from 22 offered to average $2233, 21 Dorper rams sold from 25 offered to average $2735, four White Dorper ewes sold from eight offered to average $850 and 12 Dorper ewes sold from 14 to average $1316.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Dubbo with John Settree, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, as auctioneer.
