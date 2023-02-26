OLIVIA Delaforce has been parading cattle since she was about eight and her experience showed at Canberra Royal 2023 where she took out Grand Champion open parader.
Miss Delaforce, 20, is originally from Queensland but now lives in Oberon working on a Speckle Park stud.
"I'm breaking in cattle and loving it," she said.
As an experienced parader Miss Delaforce has also been Champion at Brisbane and is hoping to make nationals this year.
Moving forward she said she hoped to keep showing.
"I want to be helping kids and make a future of it for myself too," she said.
Miss Delaforce said she also hoped to start her own stud but wasn't sure which breed as her family had Santa Gertrudis while at Oberon she works with Speckle Parks.
"There's a bit of a rivalry there," she said.
Judge Annika Wynberg, Cowra, said it was the extra presentation of her animal that put Miss Delaforce on top.
"She presented her animal really beautifully and presented well herself - all her gear was all nice and clean," she said.
Ms Wynberg said she had the heifer looking her best at all times.
Miss Delaforce took out the Grand Champion over junior champion Miley Obrien and novice champion Hayden Tarlinton.
Ms Wynberg said the junior champion was difficult to judge with it coming down to the final few stances.
"She had the ability to stand her perfectly within a second almost," she said.
"She used the halter more than the cane."
Ms Wynberg said there was a lovely class of juniors to begin the novice class.
"You can see the experience in the winner," she said.
"He was the only one to look back at me and that won him some brownie points.
"He stood profile at all times and listened to the steward at all times."
Novice: Champion: Hayden Tarlinton. Reserve: Kody Stevens. Third: Jake Lawton. Fourth: Charlie Cramp. Fifth: Joey Tindal.
Junior: Champion: Miley Obrien. Reserve: Jack Robson. Third: Brent Collins. Fourth: Jack Noonan.
Senior: Champion: Olivia Delaforce. Reserve: Carlie Mackelmann.
Grand Champion: Olivia Delaforce.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
