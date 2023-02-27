The Land
Home/News

Llandillo Soldier S42 reins supreme at Canberra Royal

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:36am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The overall champion of champions, Llandillo Soldier S42 with judges Sam Hunter, Amy Birch, Gerald Spry, Llandillo's Lee White, and International Animal Health Product's Shannon Lawler. Pictures by Alexandra Bernard.

The interbreed judges came to a unanimous decision for their champion of champions with a Poll Hereford bull taking out the top gong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.