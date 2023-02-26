The Land
Doherty's Chris Naake Flock ewe triumph

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:04pm, first published February 27 2023 - 10:27am
Inspections were underway on the 11 flocks entered in the 24th Annual Chris Naake Memorial Flock Ewe Competition. Picture supplied.

Merino operations in the Mudgee region opened their gates for the 24th Annual Chris Naake Memorial Flock Ewe Competition with 11 entrants displayed over the two-day event.

