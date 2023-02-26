Doherty's Chris Naake Flock ewe triumph

Merino operations in the Mudgee region opened their gates for the 24th Annual Chris Naake Memorial Flock Ewe Competition with 11 entrants displayed over the two-day event.
Coming away with the win were Peter and Tina Doherty, Roine, Goolma with their Trynow-blood sheep after placing first in the medium to strong wool category. Classed by Mark Doherty, the sheep had an average micron of 18.5 and an average wool cut per head of seven kilograms. With 339 ewes in the drop, the Dohertys had a lambing per cent of 110 in 2022 and a culling rate of 22pc. Grazing on improved pastures, the Doherty flock had consistently used the Trynow bloodline for about 32 years.
Steve and Tracey Evans, Coomber, Rylstone won the superfine and fine wool category.
Their flock of Nerstane and Roseville Park ewes had a micron of 16.4 to 17.4pc and produced an average wool cut of 5kg. Culling at about 38pc, the ewe drop was 401 head with a 90pc lambing rate.
The Evans' classer was Adam Mort, and they had been using the Nerstane/Roseville Park bloodlines for 26 years.
The Peter Gallagher Memorial Award for people's choice was awarded to Greg and Richelle Lawson, Glenfoyle, Grattai, with their flock of Langdene-blood ewes.
FULL RESULTS:
Superfine/Fine:
Medium/Strong:
Overall winner: Peter and Tina Doherty, Roine, Goolma
Peter Gallagher Memorial Award for people's choice: Greg and Richelle Lawson, Glenfoyle, Grattai.
