Doherty's Chris Naake Flock ewe triumph

Coming away with the win were Peter and Tina Doherty, Roine, Goolma with their Trynow-blood sheep after placing first in the medium to strong wool category. Classed by Mark Doherty, the sheep had an average micron of 18.5 and an average wool cut per head of seven kilograms. With 339 ewes in the drop, the Dohertys had a lambing per cent of 110 in 2022 and a culling rate of 22pc. Grazing on improved pastures, the Doherty flock had consistently used the Trynow bloodline for about 32 years.

