The Land
Home/News

Angus bulls sold by Dunoon sold to $65,000

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:43pm, first published February 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, with Dunoon principal, Jock Harbison.

For their 45th annual Dunoon Angus bull sale today, the Holbrook-based Harbison family catalogued 184 for auction, which was underpinned by strong local support as interstate interest from Victoria and Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.