The Land
Home/News

NSW government purchases largest ever acquisition for national park

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:34pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brewarrina Creek. Picture D LOWE/DPE

The impact on agriculture production from the corner country by not just another purchase of pastoral land for a national park but the biggest in history has raised the ire of western pastoralists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.