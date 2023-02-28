The Land
Boomey Park goes one better to win flock ewe field day

By Mark Griggs
February 28 2023
Boomey Park flock manager, Gus Shannon, with his ram suppliers Russell Jones, Darriwell stud, Trundle, among the competition-winning flock ewes. Pictures by Mark Griggs

VERSATILITY of the Merino breed shone out among the nine Merino flocks displayed during the Cumnock and District Merino flock ewe field day last Thursday.

