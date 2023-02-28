Elders Ltd has boosted its real estate and livestock selling network with the purchase of the Emms Mooney agency business in New South Wales.
Elders' big push into NSW has been rumoured for weeks and was made official today.
Operating as Elders Emms Mooney, the acquisition will add an additional six locations throughout NSW's Central Tablelands - Orange, Bathurst, Oberon, Blayney, Molong and Cowra.
Emms Mooney have been market leaders in the Central Tablelands with a combined experience of more the 60 years in real estate and livestock sales.
Coming off the back of a strong profit result, Elders is fast expanding into New Zealand with a share of that country's farm services group PGG Wrightson, and late last year Elders announced it had bought 10.1 per cent of the NZ Merino Company.
Emms Mooney director Pat Bird said the company was "very excited" to be partnering with Elders.
"We are very proud of what we have built and the exceptional service our offices provide to our clients; it is very exciting to now take the next step with Elders."
MORE READING: Mixed variety approach to minimising frost risk
Emms Mooney's directors will continue with the new business, and its team will remain unchanged.
"For our clients it will be business as usual, with the added benefit of being backed by a brand like Elders," Mr Bird said.
Mr Bird said the Elders' deal provided a massive opportunity for them to grow the business even further.
"We will be able to provide an even greater level of service to our existing client base and attract new business with the strength of the Elders network," he said.
Emms Mooney livestock manager Ben Emms said the the extensive in-house service range of the Elders' network would their offering and flexibility to their clients.
"A major attraction is the natural synergies of the two businesses. Combining the extensive knowledge, brand and technology of Elders with our market leading expertise and personnel will further enhance results for our clients," Mr Emms said.
"To partner with Elders who sell $8 billion worth of real estate across residential and rural each year is an exciting position to be in with endless possibilities," Mr Bird said.
MORE READING: GrainCorp to expand business options to spread risk
"We are all looking forward to this next chapter in the evolution of the Emms Mooney brand, now operating as Elders Emms Mooney."
Elders NSW state general manager Ryan Robinson said Elders was excited to welcome the Emms Mooney team to the Elders Network.
"We are very proud to welcome Elders Emms Mooney to extend our reach in the Central Tablelands, adding to our 300 plus locations across Australia.
"Given our closely aligned culture and values I have no doubt that Elders Emms Mooney will continue to provide the highest levels of service to its clients and continue to be great supporters of the local community."
"It is pleasing to continue to see the ongoing success of our growth strategy across our agency and real estate business in NSW," Mr Robinson said.
Elders said it would continue to target growth in strategic locations across Australia in line with its future plans.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.