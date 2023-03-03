The Land
Grain and livestock: Productive Glen Hope asking $3.65 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 3 2023 - 11:00am
Glen Hope is a productive 3850 hectare property with 1415ha of cultivation and the capacity to run livestock. Picture - supplied

GLEN Hope is a productive 3850 hectares (9533 acres) property with about 1415ha (3505 acres) of cultivation and the capacity to run both sheep and cattle.

