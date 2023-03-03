The Land
Home/News

Wallaroobie: Gently undulating, productive grazing country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 4 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

WALLAROOBIE is 343 hectares (847 acres) of gently undulating, productive grazing country on the Southern Tablelands of NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.