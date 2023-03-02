The Land
Home/News

Hybrid seed corn needs good management practices

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hybrid corn seed production is proving to be a "handy" cash flow for Nemingha district farmers Ian, Liz and Steve Coxhead, Dalkeith, as they work to recover lucerne paddocks damaged by the 2019 drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.