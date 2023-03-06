Merryville stud Merino ewes sold to $210

During the Merino ram sale at Mudgee, the Merryville stud offered a draft of six rams, with a top price for their draft of $15,000 bought by WC & MA Doak, Bundarra; with another sale at $12,000 to the David Grills Partnership, Armidale, and one at $10,000 when selected by JE Newnham & Co, Delungra.

