Merryville stud Merino ewes sold to $210

Listed on AuctionsPlus, Wal and George Merriman, Merryville Merino stud, Boorowa, offered 208 stud Merino ewes and 661 flock Merino ewes for sale, for a complete clearance.
The top price of $210 was paid by Wayne Barnes, Eugowra, for the pen of 17 one and half year fine/medium wool maiden ewes, May'June shorn.
They were not-station-mated and were by Poll Merino rams out of Merino ewes.
The second top price at $204 was paid by Stephen Glen, for the pen of 74 one and half year ewes, May-shorn and crutched and NSM.
Other sales included 57 superfine mixed-age stud ewes (two to nine years), May/June shorn and NSM when bought by HM Barty, Bendigo for $210, and 316 maiden flock ewes (17-18 months), May shorn and NSM bought by JE and JR Alcock, Bungarby.
The ewes were described by AuctionsPlus accredited assessors Dermot McGrath (Elders) and Ross Arabin (Nutrien) both from Boorowa.
During the Merino ram sale at Mudgee, the Merryville stud offered a draft of six rams, with a top price for their draft of $15,000 bought by WC & MA Doak, Bundarra; with another sale at $12,000 to the David Grills Partnership, Armidale, and one at $10,000 when selected by JE Newnham & Co, Delungra.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.