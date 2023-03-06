If the following at events such as the 18th ANZ Agribusiness Taralga Flock Ewe Competition are anything to go by, there is no shortage of interest in the sheep and wool industry's commercial breeding finesse.
The event's convenor, Chris Croker, said he was pleased to see more than 40 keen admirers of Merino sheep looking through the eight flocks entered.
"It was appreciated that we had visitors from Berridale, Canowindra and Ballarat," he said.
"As well as many from the local areas."
Mr Croker said there was lots of discussion throughout the day focusing on getting the Merino sheep through the last 12 to 18 months.
"How has the past season affected your livestock," he said was the question which provoked wide and informative conversations.
"There was a wide diversity of issues, but the main one was the difficulty in maintaining the health of the sheep which contributed to unprecedented losses in our area."
When Mr Croker indicated the extent of his personal stock losses, it made everyone aware that they were not the only sheep producers struggling to cope with the trying conditions.
"I had people come up to me and say I was brave in letting everyone know about my losses," he said.
"But I had to let people know that I had been suffering and talking about it has helped me overcome some of the anguish I have been feeling."
Mr Croker said he was pleased to open the discussion as it encouraged other producers assuage their feelings of loss.
"It takes a lot to talk about your problems, but this ewe competition is a good place to start because we are in the same position," he said.
"And it really helps to get it out there."
Other sheep management issues discussed included difficulties in feeding the sheep during the wet season, even though the producers knew their sheep needed supplementary feeding, and the massive worm burdens encountered by everyone.
"There was a lot of pressure put on all drenches," Mr Croker said.
"The representatives of the drench companies contributed to the discussions, pointing out their experiences in different areas of the state.
"But the very pleasing outcome was that the genetics of the sheep proved themselves through the very wet year.
"The wool has stood up to the rain and showing very little weather damage."
Return judge Brian Sears, sheep classer and wool broker with Carmichael and Co, Cooma, was joined by Avalon McGrath, Hollow Mount, Bigga.
Mr Sears confirmed the comments about the strength of the genetics on display and the application of all of the entrants in striving to maintain the integrity of their flocks during a very trying year.
"The wool was very good and it is a credit to the producers that they have been able to get their ewes on display," he said.
"It hasn't been easy for anyone, but to see these flocks makes me feel proud of the Merino."
One point Mr Sears did make during the competition was the presence of 'hocky' ewes, and he went on to explain that structural fault.
"When you have ewes with close hocks, you lose your 'twist'," he said.
"And without a deep twist, you lose your underline, and ultimately, it is difficult for the ewe to give birth.
"It is those basic traits which are important."
The following top five flocks will be on display during the Taralga Show on March 12, when the winner and runner-up will be announced.
Those two flocks will then compete in the Southern Tablelands Ewe Competition on March 17.
- Nick Craig, Chatsbury Station, Chatsbury, with the Carrabungla-blood flock.
- James, Chris and George Boardman, Charliefields, Myrtleville, with Carrabungla-blood flock.
- Stephen Mills, Seamans, Golspie, with Greendale-blood flock.
- Geoff Croker, Golspie, with Winyar-blood flock.
- Chris Croker, Aryton, Golspie, with Thalabah-blood flock.
