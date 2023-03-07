The Land
Growers warned to get on top of disease early as big battle looms

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
NSW DPI senior plant pathologist, Dr Steven Simpfendorfer, said it is important growers find out what they are dealing with as early as possible.

Growers throughout the state are being warned to get on top of disease early if they want any semblance of control in the upcoming growing season.

