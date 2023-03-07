Bulls sold to a top of $8000 and females to $11,000 at Valley Creek Simmentals Autumn Bull and Female Sale on Friday.
The Binda-based stud offered 24 lots online, from which the bulls averaged $8000 and the heifers $6583.
Semen straws sold to $240 for an average of $220.
All three top lots were bred from full sibling embryos by sire Springcreek Liner 56U and from dam VC Cream Soda Q013 and were 11 months old.
The top-priced heifer, VC Cream Soda T015, was purchased by Jack Dawson, Jaspers Brush.
Mr Dawson also purchased VC Lucy T002 for $5000.
The equal top-priced bulls were VC Take Charge, purchased by David Galpin, Penola, South Australia, and VC Timeless, purchased by Nutrien Ivone Agencies, Myrtleford, Victoria.
All three animals had a calving ease direct figure of 3.8, a gestation length of -2.3, a birth weight of -0.4, a carcase weight figure of 23, and an eye muscle area figure of 3.7.
Stud principal Stuart Moeck was pleased with the sale.
"The heifers sold incredibly strong. Since the conclusion of the auction, we have sold all but one of the bulls," he said.
"The heifer average was comparable to last year, but the bulls were back a bit. They averaged about $12,000 in the spring.
"I think the sale result was driven by season and demand."
Mr Moeck said they had purchased only 10 doses of semen from Springcreek Liner 56U.
"The progeny are rare and offer an outcross for breeders in Australia," he said.
Return clients were from Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, and NSW, plus four new buyers who secured lots.
"We have a strong following for our heifers; they tend to breed on," Mr Mocek said.
"Our heifers have a reputation for going on and making good cows and go on to perform for the customer, which is why they keep coming back to buy them."
The sale was conducted by AuctionsPlus.
