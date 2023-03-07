The Land
Valley Creek Simmentals' bulls sell to $8000, females to $11,000 via online auction

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:41pm, first published 7:00pm
Valley Creek Simmentals' VC Cream Soda T015 was the top-priced female, making $11,000 and selling to Jack Dawson, Jaspers Brush, on Friday. Picture supplied

Bulls sold to a top of $8000 and females to $11,000 at Valley Creek Simmentals Autumn Bull and Female Sale on Friday.

