The Land
Home/News

Wheatacre's sorghum win

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Bowler-Stirling, Gay Bowler, and Alice Bowler, Wheatacres, Bithramere, are part of the Wheatacres team that produced the winning sorghum crop. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

Two crops of the sorghum variety, Resolute, vied for the top two spots in the Duri Ag Bureau's annual sorghum competition, while a crop of Buster took third place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.