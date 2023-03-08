Pre-sowing the paddock had an application of 400kg of sulphate of ammonia and then 75kg/ha of Granulock at planting. Pre-emergent applications of Atrazine and Dual Gold were followed up by a post-sowing treatment of Terbyne, Starane, and Garlon. The crop enjoyed falls of rain totalling 195mm during its growing period, with harvest expected to occur at the end of March.