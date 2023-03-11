The Land
Home/News

Top quality on display at Southern Aurora Boer Goat Championships

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated March 13 2023 - 12:18pm, first published March 11 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason and Angelina Lord, Mountain View Boers, Quialigo, supreme exhibit Yeramba Leo and judge Kobus Lotter.

South African judge Kobus Lotter was looking at one thing in particular from exhibits at the Southern Aurora Boer Goat Championships last weekend - structural correctness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.