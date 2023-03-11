South African judge Kobus Lotter was looking at one thing in particular from exhibits at the Southern Aurora Boer Goat Championships last weekend - structural correctness.
When discussing why the experienced judge selected his winners and place-getters, correctness was always strong in his decision making.
That shone through when Mr Lotter announced standard boer buck Yeramba Leo, Mountain View Boer Goats, supreme exhibit for the competition. Principals of Mountain View Boers, Jason and Angelina Lord were very happy to take top spot.
"We were happily surprised with the win," Mrs Lord said. "We were just going to learn, so to come away with the win was a massive bonus.
"Yeramba Leo will now be the main man for a breeding program into the future."
While just pipped at the post for supreme exhibit, Tom Youlden, Youlden Valley and Valley Boers, Tomingley, enjoyed a successful competition and said the judging suited what he and wife Simone were trying to achieve.
"We've been supporting Southern Aurora Championships since its inception," he said.
"We made a last minute decision to take a team and our animals were not in show condition.
"They showcased the balance we want to encourage in the industry, which is animals that thrive in the paddock whilst having traits that exemplify breed standards.
"Our success in goats and Dorpers has been due to our emphasis on breeding correct, functional animals.
"People often don't understand how breeding correct animals that do their job can translate into profit and returns with less culls."
